June 29 birthdays

By MC
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 7:36 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - June 29 birthdays

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorists are at a standstill Tuesday on U.S. 20 West in an area that is down to one lane for...
Traffic stopped on bypass 20 in Rockford
The assistant fire chief says he was told the side-by-side went off the road and over an...
Boy, 11, dies in side-by-side crash after dog steps on gas pedal
Cans of Bud Light beer are seen before a baseball game between the Philadelphia Phillies and...
Bud Light is offering rebates for ‘nearly free’ beer
Charles Street Shoe Repair has been operating on Rockford's near-east side since the early 1960s.
Charles Street Shoe Repair announces new location
Photo of the hazy skies from Canadian wildfires.
How you can stay safe: Unhealthy levels spark air quality alert

Latest News

Pitbulls, German shepherds, rottweilers. Those are some of the dog breeds whose owners struggle...
New Illinois law to end insurance restrictions for certain dogs breeds
Indiana Jones' local tie
Indiana Jones character believed to be based on Beloit man
Man injured in shooting Wednesday evening
Hazmat situation in Rochelle