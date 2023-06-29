FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Poor Air Quality & Severe Storm Threat

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Another day for poor air quality. Those advisories will continue through tonight. Chances of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon with highs in the upper 80′s. Some of those storms could be severe with wind and hail the primary concern. 90 tomorrow with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Middle 80′s on Friday with a slight chance for showers and thunderstorms. Mid to low 80′s for the weekend. 90′s are back the beginning of next week.

