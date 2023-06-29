Emergency crews respond to hazmat situation in Rochelle

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 10:43 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ROCHELLE, Ill. (WIFR) - First responders rush to a truck stop along Illinois Route 38 just east off Interstate 39, for reports for a hazmat situation Wednesday around 8:30 p.m.

23 News was at the scene, where several emergency crews work to figure out what happened and why. Dekalb. Ogle, and Lee counties were at the travel stop with hazmat gear.

Investigators are still working to determine what the caused this situation and the details surrounding it. No injuries have been reported so far.

This is a developing story. We will be sure to update this article as we learn new information.

