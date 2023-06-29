Driver arrested after vehicle crashes into Rock River

The Watertown Police Dept. shared bodycam video showing the vehicle resting on its side in the river.
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, Wis. (WMTV) – Watertown Police Department officers arrested a driver early Thursday morning after finding him still inside a vehicle that was sitting, half-submerged, on its side in the Rock River.

The police department shared body camera video several hours later that showed an officer approaching the vehicle around 1 a.m. after the police department received a call the vehicle had gone off the road and into the river, near Tivoli Island.

After firefighters freed the 27-year-old man from the wrecked vehicle, he was taken to the hospital where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The driver allegedly admitted to investigators that he had been drinking, and he has since been arrested for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, among other counts, WPD indicated.

Members of the Dept. of Natural Resources were called to the crash scene, as well, and they took care of removing the vehicle from the water, the police department continued. The Watertown Police Department’s post came about 12 hours after the crash, at which point authorities were still cleaning up where the vehicle went into the water.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews respond to hazmat situation in Rochelle
Emergency crews respond to hazmat situation in Rochelle
Man hurt during shooting Wednesday in Rockford
Anyone with information on the man's identity or whereabouts should contact the Rockford Police...
Wanted man named in laptop burglary at Rockford YMCA
Indiana Jones' local tie
Indiana Jones character believed to be based on Beloit man
Motorists are at a standstill Tuesday on U.S. 20 West in an area that is down to one lane for...
Traffic stopped on bypass 20 in Rockford

Latest News

After more than a year of planning the city of Rockford’s Civilian Oversight Board is ready to...
Rockford’s Civilian Oversight Board in training stages
Rockford’s Civilian Oversight Board in training stages
Kayleigh's Thursday forecast - 06/29/2023
Beloit man arrested for allegedly transporting cocaine
As Canadian wildfire smoke continues to linger, effects of the smoke on human lungs become...
Protecting pets and animals from poor air quality