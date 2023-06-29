Air quality moves in a positive direction, storms approaching

By Kayleigh Randle
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 9:23 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - An air quality alert continues across northern Illinois as “unhealthy” air levels blanket the stateline leaving many to breathe in smoke.

This alert will expire by midnight and luckily we will see some significant improvements in air quality as Thursday pushes on. What does that mean? You will be able to spend more time outside and start leaving windows open!

Illinois leaves "very unhealthy" and enters "unhealthy" levels instead.
Unhealthy air leaves the state as the smoke moves west and leaves us with healthier air.
As we move overnight into Thursday, we will begin to see storms formulate in the early hours of the morning and taper off as we get closer to the afternoon. Thursdays afternoon will increase in heat and humidity with the sun out and shining. As we get into the evening for Thursday, severe thunderstorms will enter our region and bring gusty winds and large hail.

Gusty winds and large hail could hit the region as a severe storm makes its way in.
Storms reach the region Thursday morning.
Friday will be more of a calmer day while still being hot and humid. We could see a chance of showers in the area, especially as we make our way into the weekend. A slight cool down is likely as well as we reach the end of the weekend.

