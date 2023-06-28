Winnebago County leaders form Behavioral Health Advisory Group to combat mental illness in the area

By Conor Hollingsworth
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It is no surprise that during the pandemic mental health cases rose dramatically, but when compared to other counties in Illinois, Winnebago County is worse off than most.

About 27% of residents identified as having a behavioral health disorder, compared to the national rate of 20%, according to the University of Wisconsin’s Population Health Institute.

“We just can’t any longer wait to address this important issue,” said Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara.

Cases of poor mental health affect the education system, unemployment rates and overall economy in the region.

“When you can’t work enough hours because you have some kind of mental health or behavioral health issue for addiction or whatever the cause is, it effects our entire community and the economy,” said County Board Chairman Joe Chiarelli.

That’s why the County announced the formation of a Behavioral Health Advisory Group, comprised of 15 entities. The group will address these growing problems.

“The demand for outpatient services will increase by 18% over the next ten years. So we really need to get our arms around not just the current situation, but the expected growth of our citizens,” said Paula Carynski, President of OSF St. Anthony Medical Center.

However, time is of the essence and the group plans to work quickly. In the first 60 days it will identify problem points and then create a plan of action within the next 180 days.

“By working together we can improve our response and deliver better quality service to our residents,” McNamara said.

McNamara actually thinks the community has been suffering since before the pandemic, for 11 years in fact. When Singer Mental Health Center closed in 2012, it created a lack of providers and facilities in the area.

Here is a list of the organizations involved in the Advisory Board:

  • City of Rockford
  • Community Foundation of Northern Illinois
  • Crusader Community Health
  • Mercyhealth
  • UI Health Mile Square Health Center
  • NAMI
  • OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center
  • Rockford Fire
  • Rockford Public Schools
  • Rockford Regional Health Council
  • Rosecrance
  • University of Illinois College of Medicine - Rockford
  • UW Health
  • Winnebago County
  • Winnebago County Mental Health Board/ Region 1 Planning Council

