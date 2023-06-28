West Nile Virus found in Boone County mosquitoes

BOONE COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - The Boone County Health Department is reminding the community to take precautions after a mosquito pool in the Belvidere zip code tests positive for West Nile Virus (WNV).

As of June 28, 2023, no humans or animals have tested positive for West Nile Virus, according to data from the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Health officials say the best way to prevent West Nile encephalitis and other mosquito-borne illnesses is by following the three R’s: reduce, repel and report.

REDUCE: Avoid being outdoors when mosquitoes are most active, especially around sunrise and sunset. Eliminate sources of standing water where mosquitoes can breed, including wading pools, old tires and other receptacles. Change bird bath water weekly and keep doors and windows closed.

REPEL: Wear shoes, socks, long pants and a long-sleeved shirt, when outdoors. Apply bug sprays containing DEET, picardin, oil of lemon eucalyptus or IR3535.

REPORT: Health departments monitor dead birds that may carry the virus, like crows and blue jays. The birds shouldn’t show signs of decay or trauma. To report a dead bird in Boone County, call 815-544-2951. Be prepared to give the time, date and location you found the dead bird. You can also report areas of stagnant water that could become breeding areas for mosquitoes.

West Nile Virus is transmitted through the bite of a mosquito that has picked up the virus by feeding on an infected bird. While most people bitten by an infected mosquito won’t get sick, serious illnesses and even death, are possible. Those who do get sick may experience fever, nausea, headache and body aches within three to 14 days after a bite.

For more information about WNV and other mosquito-borne diseases, click here or call the IDPH hotline at 866-369-9710, from 8-5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

