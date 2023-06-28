Trial in alleged Munchausen’s syndrome case delayed again

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Winnebago woman accused of medically abusing her children for nine years will have to wait another three months before standing trial.

Kathryn Williams, 53, was charged in 2018 with 24 felonies, including attempted murder, for allegedly subjecting her two children, then 13 and 11, to medical procedures prosecutors say they did not need. The case has been delayed several times since her arrest.

Although attempted murder charges have been dismissed, Winnebago County State’s Attorney J. Hanley says his office stands by the remaining allegations, including aggravated battery.

“Because of the amount of time that has progressed since the case has been charged, additional facts have been gathered,” Hanley said. “The combination of those two factors led to the dismissal.”

In addition to the attempted murder charge, three counts of aggravated battery and reckless conduct were also dropped. Williams now faces five counts of aggravated battery of a child and single counts of reckless conduct, child endangerment, and theft by deception.

The theft charge, prosecutors say, stems from aid the family received because of the children’s purported medical issues.

Williams’ attorney, Shelton Green, says his client has done nothing wrong and maintains that heart and brain conditions were just two serious health problems the children were born with.

“I’ve gone through the medical records,” Green said. “Everything that Mom described about happening to the children is the truth. It’s been found by the doctors at [Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago]. That’s where they took the children. And everything that Mom told them is right there in those hospital records.”

Green says Kathryn Williams simply took the advice of the professionals who were caring for her kids between 2007 and 2018.

“Mom followed the doctors’ recommendations and advice,” he said. “The doctors made the decisions to operate or not, to prescribe medication or not.”

