Tracking potential for severe storms Thursday

By DJ Baker
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 1:59 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - With the smoke and haze expected to clear the region Thursday, our potential for severe weather moves in.

With rain chances Wednesday night, our atmosphere will have enough moisture to generate more storms Thursday afternoon and evening.

The Storm Prediction Center puts us at a slight risk for severe thunderstorms. The main reason is the abundance of energy in our atmosphere built by expected high temperatures in the low 90s.

The amount of sunlight in the early afternoon will help heat up our ground allowing the warm air to rise. That, along with the moisture from tonight’s storms, will lead to favorable conditions for severe thunderstorms. The timing of those storms are likely to be in the afternoon through evening. Our main threat is large hail and damaging winds.

Tracking potential for severe storms Thursday
Tracking potential for severe storms Thursday(DJ Baker)

These threats have a chance to be a bust and not occur as the rising air has to break through the “cap” in our atmosphere. This cap limits the amount of air that can rise acting like a lid on a pot of boiling water. Some steam is able to escape and rise but most of it is kept contained inside the lid. This is similar to our atmosphere conditions tomorrow, so we could see storms where we see the hypothetical steam escape the lid.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorists are at a standstill Tuesday on U.S. 20 West in an area that is down to one lane for...
Traffic stopped on bypass 20 in Rockford
Relatives say Cathy Weed, who had a severe allergy to fire ants, died after she stepped on an...
Mom dies after stepping on fire ant hill, family says
A gathering of many residents of Rockton and surrounding towns deliver their message about if...
Protestors gather over drag queen event in Rockton
Leaders are excited to see their economy boom as more jobs become available.
Harvard’s Motorola building purchased by U.S Medical Glove Company
Charles Street Shoe Repair has been operating on Rockford's near-east side since the early 1960s.
Charles Street Shoe Repair announces new location

Latest News

Wednesday severe am update
Lena
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Poor Air Quality
Aaron's Wednesday Morning Forecast--6/28/23
Smoke is likely to thin a little bit Tuesday evening.
Smoke to continue Wednesday ahead of hotter, stormier pattern