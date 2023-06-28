ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - With the smoke and haze expected to clear the region Thursday, our potential for severe weather moves in.

With rain chances Wednesday night, our atmosphere will have enough moisture to generate more storms Thursday afternoon and evening.

The Storm Prediction Center puts us at a slight risk for severe thunderstorms. The main reason is the abundance of energy in our atmosphere built by expected high temperatures in the low 90s.

The amount of sunlight in the early afternoon will help heat up our ground allowing the warm air to rise. That, along with the moisture from tonight’s storms, will lead to favorable conditions for severe thunderstorms. The timing of those storms are likely to be in the afternoon through evening. Our main threat is large hail and damaging winds.

Tracking potential for severe storms Thursday (DJ Baker)

These threats have a chance to be a bust and not occur as the rising air has to break through the “cap” in our atmosphere. This cap limits the amount of air that can rise acting like a lid on a pot of boiling water. Some steam is able to escape and rise but most of it is kept contained inside the lid. This is similar to our atmosphere conditions tomorrow, so we could see storms where we see the hypothetical steam escape the lid.

