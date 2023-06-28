Smoke to continue Wednesday ahead of hotter, stormier pattern
Air quality alerts continue through Wednesday evening
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - For the past several days, if not weeks, we’ve been discussing the persistent smoke in our skies thanks to the Canadian wildfires still burning out of control.
Unfortunately, the situation came to a head on Tuesday as air quality dropped to some of the worst levels seen here in recent memory. Even as of this article’s writing early Tuesday evening, air quality remained at unhealthy or very unhealthy levels throughout the entire region.
So, the million dollar question is, when will things improve? It’s hard to say definitively, but there are at least a few indications suggesting that improvements could get underway fairly soon. Computer forecast modeling continues to push the thickest of the smoke westward as the evening progresses. We certainly won’t lose the smoke entirely, but there could at least be some modest relief.
As we go into the day Wednesday, we figure to see a bit of a resurgence of smoke through about the noon hour, though there’s growing hope that the thickest plume of smoke will push slightly west as the afternoon progresses.
As for Wednesday’s weather, it’s to be another relatively quiet day, the smoke proving to be the exception. Sunshine will filter through the smoke, and southerly winds will allow for temperatures to warm into the middle 80s, though humidity will remain very much in check.
Things change though starting Wednesday night as a warm front lifts through the region. By that point in time, we’ll expect things to feel quite a bit more muggy, and that’ll be the case through the weekend.
With a hotter, more humid airmass in place, the chances for periodic showers and thunderstorms will be on the rise. While all-day rains are not in the cards, we’ll need to be on the lookout for the threat for a few stormy hours here or there Wednesday night, Thursday, and again on Friday.
While high resolution modeling hasn’t latched onto any significant severe weather threat just yet, the atmosphere is expected to become quite energetic, given the higher temperatures and humidity levels, so it’s not hard to imagine any storm that does develop to do so quickly and violently. With that in mind, the Storm Prediction Center has placed the vast majority of the Stateline under a Level 2, Slight Risk for severe weather Thursday, especially in the afternoon and evening hours. Gusty winds and large hail look to be our main severe weather threat.
