Smoke to continue Wednesday ahead of hotter, stormier pattern

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - For the past several days, if not weeks, we’ve been discussing the persistent smoke in our skies thanks to the Canadian wildfires still burning out of control.

Unfortunately, the situation came to a head on Tuesday as air quality dropped to some of the worst levels seen here in recent memory. Even as of this article’s writing early Tuesday evening, air quality remained at unhealthy or very unhealthy levels throughout the entire region.

Smoke on Tuesday is as thick as its been in recent memory. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Air quality remains unhealthy to very unhealthy for the entire Stateline. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

So, the million dollar question is, when will things improve? It’s hard to say definitively, but there are at least a few indications suggesting that improvements could get underway fairly soon. Computer forecast modeling continues to push the thickest of the smoke westward as the evening progresses. We certainly won’t lose the smoke entirely, but there could at least be some modest relief.

Smoke is likely to thin a little bit Tuesday evening. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

As we go into the day Wednesday, we figure to see a bit of a resurgence of smoke through about the noon hour, though there’s growing hope that the thickest plume of smoke will push slightly west as the afternoon progresses.

Rather thick smoke concentrations are likely in spots Wednesday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Smoke will be thickest in our westernmost counties Wednesday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Thickest smoke will likely be just west of the area by late Wednesday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

As for Wednesday’s weather, it’s to be another relatively quiet day, the smoke proving to be the exception. Sunshine will filter through the smoke, and southerly winds will allow for temperatures to warm into the middle 80s, though humidity will remain very much in check.

Hazy sunshine is likely to persist Wednesday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Things change though starting Wednesday night as a warm front lifts through the region. By that point in time, we’ll expect things to feel quite a bit more muggy, and that’ll be the case through the weekend.

All signs point to a notable increase in humidity starting Wednesday night. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

With a hotter, more humid airmass in place, the chances for periodic showers and thunderstorms will be on the rise. While all-day rains are not in the cards, we’ll need to be on the lookout for the threat for a few stormy hours here or there Wednesday night, Thursday, and again on Friday.

A cluster of showers and storms appears likely to take aim on the region Wednesday night into Thursday morning. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Scattered showers and storms are a possibility at any point Thursday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

A few clusters of showers and storms may re-develop late Thursday into Thursday evening. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

A few isolated showers and storms are possible on a hit or miss basis again on Friday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

While high resolution modeling hasn’t latched onto any significant severe weather threat just yet, the atmosphere is expected to become quite energetic, given the higher temperatures and humidity levels, so it’s not hard to imagine any storm that does develop to do so quickly and violently. With that in mind, the Storm Prediction Center has placed the vast majority of the Stateline under a Level 2, Slight Risk for severe weather Thursday, especially in the afternoon and evening hours. Gusty winds and large hail look to be our main severe weather threat.

We're currently under a Level 2, Slight Risk for severe weather Thursday, primarily in the afternoon and evening hours. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

