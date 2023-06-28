Ski Broncs cancel Wednesday show due to unhealthy air quality

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - The Ski Broncs water ski team is canceling Wednesday evening’s show due to unhealthy air quality.

The cancelation comes after the Rockford Rivets canceled its game Wednesday night and the Rockford Park District made programming adjustments.

Showtimes are normally at 7 p.m. on Wednesdays and Fridays at Shorewood Park in Loves Park.

The team expects their next show on Friday, June 30 to go on as scheduled.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.