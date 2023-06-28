Ski Broncs cancel Wednesday show due to unhealthy air quality

The Ski Broncs canceled their show on Wednesday, June 28.
The Ski Broncs canceled their show on Wednesday, June 28.(WIFR)
By Laura Neuzil
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - The Ski Broncs water ski team is canceling Wednesday evening’s show due to unhealthy air quality.

The cancelation comes after the Rockford Rivets canceled its game Wednesday night and the Rockford Park District made programming adjustments.

Showtimes are normally at 7 p.m. on Wednesdays and Fridays at Shorewood Park in Loves Park.

The team expects their next show on Friday, June 30 to go on as scheduled.

