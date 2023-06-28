RPS approves new security scanners and purchase of RVC building

One goal on the agenda for Rockford Public Schools: saving the lives of high school students. RPS board members tell us about how they will enforce security.
By Jake Pearson
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 10:43 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - One goal on the agenda for Rockford Public Schools: saving the lives of high school students. RPS board members tell us about how they will enforce security with the new weapon detection units.

Although they are not metal detectors, scanners will allow students and staff to walk through without needing to stop or empty backpacks.

“Our parents and our students can feel safe when they go to school,” said Denise Pearson, who is serving as the RPS 205 board president.

New security measures are being taken in Rockford schools that leaders hope will prevent students from bringing in and being harmed by weapons.

“So this is a start... and it is well over-due,” said Pearson.

At a board meeting Tuesday night, RPS approved 19 weapon detection units to be installed in high schools. Evolv technology will provide the detectors and demonstrate training exercises for staff.

“We are listening... we hear... and we want to do what we can to make sure students are safe, were hearing from parents in the community and we want to address those concerns,” said Jason Barthel, the RPS cabinets chief information officer, “We want the classroom in the schools to feel safe for all, we know there are obstacles outside the buildings for every student.”

Another approval by the RPS board: the purchase of the Rock Valley College career education center. As part of the deal, it will only cost RPS $1 to buy the building as it is no longer in use by RVC. Programs like culinary arts, media productions, bio-medical and more will be showcased at the building, spotlighting existing courses.

“It’s really an opportunity for students to get out of their current high school potentially and join a program with new facilities and up-to-date, more current machinery,” said Michael Phillips, who is serving as the RPS cabinet chief operating officer.

Scanners will be installed at Auburn, East, Jefferson, Guilford and Roosevelt high schools in time for the 2023-2024 school year. Detectors will scan for questionable items in pockets, coats and bags.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

