Rockford Park District announces cancellations over air quality concerns

Rockford Park District
By Marta Berglund
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 8:54 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Park District cancels a number of Programs Wednesday morning, as air quality in the Stateline is at dangerous levels.

Golf Club at Aldeen Golf Club and Time 2 Play playground programs are cancelled. The Time 2 Play programs at Beattie and Terry Lee Wells Parks will go on, but indoors.

RPD emphasizes they will continue to evaluate the situation throughout the day. Check their website for more information.

