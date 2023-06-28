Rockford Park District announces cancellations over air quality concerns

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Park District cancels a number of Programs Wednesday morning, as air quality in the Stateline is at dangerous levels.

Golf Club at Aldeen Golf Club and Time 2 Play playground programs are cancelled. The Time 2 Play programs at Beattie and Terry Lee Wells Parks will go on, but indoors.

RPD emphasizes they will continue to evaluate the situation throughout the day. Check their website for more information.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.