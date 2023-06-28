NIU Volleyball adds Forreston native Katie Erdmann as grad transfer

Erdmann played three seasons at DII Florida Tech before returning to the stateline
(WIFR)
By Michael Tilka
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 2:24 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEKALB, Ill. (WIFR) - After three seasons at Division II Florida Tech, Forreston’s Katie Erdmann is returning to the stateline as the former cardinal is set to join NIU volleyball this fall.

According to a release, Erdmann is one of two transfers joining the Huskies this fall along with UC Riverside’s Shannon Dunkin.

Erdmann began her college career at Southern Mississippi in 2019 before transferring to Florida Tech. In her 2022 redshirt junior season, led the Panthers in numerous offensive categories including points (498.5), points per set (4.57), Kills (459), and kills per set (4.21) across 29 games. In her senior year in high school, Erdmann led Forreston to a 29-8 record, which included a regional title along with Second-Team All-State honors.

“It was very clear from my first conversation with Katie that she was going to bring tremendous value to our program for her fifth year,” NIU head coach Sondra Parys said. “Katie has a wealth of experience at both the Division I and Division II levels and an infectious positive outlook that will greatly impact our team. I’m thrilled for her to finish her career as a Huskie, and even more excited that she gets to do it back home.”

NIU opens its season with the Huskie Invitational in Dekalb when they host Chicago State on Friday, August 25, followed by Illinois on Saturday, August 26

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorists are at a standstill Tuesday on U.S. 20 West in an area that is down to one lane for...
Traffic stopped on bypass 20 in Rockford
Relatives say Cathy Weed, who had a severe allergy to fire ants, died after she stepped on an...
Mom dies after stepping on fire ant hill, family says
A gathering of many residents of Rockton and surrounding towns deliver their message about if...
Protestors gather over drag queen event in Rockton
Leaders are excited to see their economy boom as more jobs become available.
Harvard’s Motorola building purchased by U.S Medical Glove Company
Charles Street Shoe Repair has been operating on Rockford's near-east side since the early 1960s.
Charles Street Shoe Repair announces new location

Latest News

Auburn, Byron put together instant classic in East Summer League Championship
Auburn, Byron put together instant classic in East Summer League Championship
Auburn, Pecatonica roll into East League semifinals
Auburn, Pecatonica roll into East League semifinals
Dixon rising junior to play for Team USA
Dixon’s Darius Harrington wins gold at U16 United World Games
Chicago Blackhawks
Blackhawks deal IceHogs Regula, Ian Mitchell to Bruins