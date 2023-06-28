NIU Volleyball adds Forreston native Katie Erdmann as grad transfer

DEKALB, Ill. (WIFR) - After three seasons at Division II Florida Tech, Forreston’s Katie Erdmann is returning to the stateline as the former cardinal is set to join NIU volleyball this fall.

According to a release, Erdmann is one of two transfers joining the Huskies this fall along with UC Riverside’s Shannon Dunkin.

Erdmann began her college career at Southern Mississippi in 2019 before transferring to Florida Tech. In her 2022 redshirt junior season, led the Panthers in numerous offensive categories including points (498.5), points per set (4.57), Kills (459), and kills per set (4.21) across 29 games. In her senior year in high school, Erdmann led Forreston to a 29-8 record, which included a regional title along with Second-Team All-State honors.

“It was very clear from my first conversation with Katie that she was going to bring tremendous value to our program for her fifth year,” NIU head coach Sondra Parys said. “Katie has a wealth of experience at both the Division I and Division II levels and an infectious positive outlook that will greatly impact our team. I’m thrilled for her to finish her career as a Huskie, and even more excited that she gets to do it back home.”

NIU opens its season with the Huskie Invitational in Dekalb when they host Chicago State on Friday, August 25, followed by Illinois on Saturday, August 26

