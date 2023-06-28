FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Poor Air Quality

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Poor Air Quality
By Aaron Wilson
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 10:53 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Poor Air Quality alerts remain in place through tonight. Highs will reach the low 80′s with slight chances for showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Shower and thunderstorm chances will remain in the forecast through the 4th of July. Highs in the upper 80′s low 90′s Thursday-Wednesday next week.

***An Air Pollution Action Day is declared when widespread ozone and or particulate levels are expected to be at or above the unhealthy level for the sensitive groups category of the air quality index. Active children and adults, especially people with pulmonary or respiratory diseases such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Area residents are urged to reduce pollution levels. Air quality forecasts and tips on how you can reduce your emissions can be found at www.airnow.gov.***

