Circle K Fuel Day Pop Up Thursday

40 Cents off per gallon of fuel 
Customers can save money on gas during this pop-up Thursday at participating Circle K locations.
By Sunny Wolfe
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 1:30 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LISLE, Ill. (KWQC) - Circle K is inviting the public to celebrate the Fourth of July weekend early this year with a Fuel Day Pop Up on Thursday.

According to the media release, at more than 300 Circle K stores across Iowa, Illinois, and Missouri, customers will save 40 cents per gallon of fuel at any pump. The pop-up will be from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

“We know many people are hitting the open road to celebrate Independence Day this weekend, so we want to help make those travel plans a little easier,” said Gerardo Valencia Trujillo, Circle K’s Vice President of Operations, Heartland Business Unit. “Our loyal Heartland customers really enjoyed our National Fuel Day in May, so we are thrilled to give them yet another reason to celebrate this weekend.”

You can find your nearest participating location using the Store Locator on circlek.com.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorists are at a standstill Tuesday on U.S. 20 West in an area that is down to one lane for...
Traffic stopped on bypass 20 in Rockford
The assistant fire chief says he was told the side-by-side went off the road and over an...
Boy, 11, dies in side-by-side crash after dog steps on gas pedal
Crews respond to hazmat situation in Rochelle
Emergency crews respond to hazmat situation in Rochelle
Man hurt during shooting Wednesday in Rockford
Cans of Bud Light beer are seen before a baseball game between the Philadelphia Phillies and...
Bud Light is offering rebates for ‘nearly free’ beer

Latest News

Oregon
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Poor Air Quality & Severe Storm Threat
Pitbulls, German shepherds, rottweilers. Those are some of the dog breeds whose owners struggle...
New Illinois law to end insurance restrictions for certain dogs breeds
Indiana Jones' local tie
Indiana Jones character believed to be based on Beloit man
Man hurt during shooting Wednesday in Rockford
Hazmat situation in Rochelle