Circle K Fuel Day Pop Up Thursday

LISLE, Ill. (KWQC) - Circle K is inviting the public to celebrate the Fourth of July weekend early this year with a Fuel Day Pop Up on Thursday.

According to the media release, at more than 300 Circle K stores across Iowa, Illinois, and Missouri, customers will save 40 cents per gallon of fuel at any pump. The pop-up will be from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

“We know many people are hitting the open road to celebrate Independence Day this weekend, so we want to help make those travel plans a little easier,” said Gerardo Valencia Trujillo, Circle K’s Vice President of Operations, Heartland Business Unit. “Our loyal Heartland customers really enjoyed our National Fuel Day in May, so we are thrilled to give them yet another reason to celebrate this weekend.”

You can find your nearest participating location using the Store Locator on circlek.com.

