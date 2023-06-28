Blackhawks draft C Connor Bedard first overall in 2023 NHL Draft

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WIFR) - After 51 days of waiting since winning the 2023 NHL Draft Lottery, Blackhawks fans can finally call Connor Bedard one of their own as Chicago drafted the WHL product first overall in the 2023 NHL Draft.

Bedard comes to the city via the Regina Pats in the Western Hockey League where he racked up 71 goals and 72 assists last season in 57 games. The ‘Hawks can use all the help they can get on offense as the teams’ 204 goals last year were a league low.

“He is an elite talent we like haven’t seen in a long time,” IceHogs broadcaster Mike Folta. “Coming up through junior ranks, playing out in the WHL, a lethal shot, great vision on the ice, creative.”

