Unhealthy air quality Tuesday; severe thunderstorm chances coming up

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - An air quality alert returns Tuesday with winds out of the north bringing back heavy smoke from the Canadian wildfires.

This makes for unhealthy conditions today so if you have to be outside, its suggested to limit your time or try to do non-strenuous activities. The alert ends Wednesday night at midnight with tomorrow’s air quality only affecting people with sensitivities.

Wednesday we’ll see highs in the mid to low 80s with partly cloudy skies. Slight chances for some showers in the afternoon around 20%. Wednesday night we have a 40% chance for some showers and thunderstorms overnight. Our low Wednesday night will be in the mid to low 60s.

There could be severe thunderstorms Thursday depending on a few variables.

First, the storms overnight on Wednesday will help provide more moisture for the atmosphere. Next, the models are showing a lot of instability and lift. If we have both the moisture and high lift Thursday afternoon we could see the highest chance for severe storms during that period.

The main threat these storms will provide would be large hail and damaging winds. Our atmospheric winds do not provide the best environment for tornadoes but there still is a smaller chance for those.

Thursday is the day with the best chance for severe thunderstorms. Our severe chances are dependent on a few things. (DJ Baker)

Thursday our high is near 90° with mostly sunny skies. The sunshine and heat help our thunderstorm chances. We could see showers stick around at a 20% chance. Our low overnight will be in the mid 60s.

