FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Police ask the public to avoid the westbound lane on bypass 20 Tuesday after a car reportedly went into the ditch.

Traffic stopped around 2 p.m. and has been at a standstill on 20 West between 11th Street and Alpine Road.

This story is developing and will be updated as information is confirmed.

