Supreme Court upholds North Carolina ruling that congressional districts violated state law

FILE - The Supreme Court is seen on April 21, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
FILE - The Supreme Court is seen on April 21, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 9:22 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Tuesday ruled that North Carolina’s top court did not overstep its bounds in striking down a congressional districting plan as excessively partisan under state law.

The justices rejected the broadest view of a legal theory that could have transformed elections for Congress and president.

The court declined to invoke for the first time the “independent state legislature” theory, which would leave state legislatures virtually unchecked by their state courts when dealing with federal elections.

The high court did, though, suggest there could be limits on state court efforts to police elections for Congress and president.

The practical effect of the decision is minimal in that the North Carolina Supreme Court, under a new Republican majority, already has undone its redistricting ruling.

Another redistricting case from Ohio is pending, if the justices want to say more about the issue before next year’s elections.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police crime scene
19-year-old identified in Rockford Sunnyside Avenue shooting
Police rope off the scene Friday after a stabbing on Rockford's south side.
Man identified after 19th Avenue stabbing in Rockford
One woman is left with a damaged house and car
Heavy storm causes power outage, damage in Orangeville
One Table: An Open Air Dining Experience is from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 26 at...
Dine al fresco at this dazzling Rockford event
Rockford police tweeted about the crash just before 5 p.m. Thursday.
Man identified after deadly motorcycle crash in Rockford

Latest News

Cash App said it is notifying customers who were impacted and refunding any duplicate charges...
Cash App glitch is charging some customers double
FILE — This March 28, 2017 photo, provided by the New York State Sex Offender Registry, shows...
Jeffrey Epstein suicide blamed on jail guard negligence and misconduct: Justice Department watchdog
FILE - Former President Donald Trump's valet Walt Nauta, center, visits Versailles restaurant...
Court date postponed for Trump valet Walt Nauta in classified documents case
A Ukrainian serviceman of the 68th Oleksa Dovbush hunting brigade runs to his position in the...
UN report finds Russia tortured, executed civilians in Ukraine; Kyiv also abused detainees