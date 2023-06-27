Stateline businesses sign pledge to regulate the hemp industry

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - In May, Cannabis lobbyists in Springfield tried to sneak in language to a cannabis omnibus bill that would ban the sale of hemp products in Illinois by any business that isn’t a licensed dispensary. Their argument was that the hemp industry isn’t regulated in the state. However, it would have put a number of responsible owners in our area out of business.

“All of a sudden there’s a new law that no one has ever seen before that no one has ever talked about before, that no one has talked about in committee, and it completely destroys the hemp industry,” Erik Carlson said, co-owner of Buckbee Weed Company.

This tactic of banning non-licensed dispensaries from selling hemp products isn’t a new one.

“In Virginia, actually the hemp industry was destroyed by this exact sort of political move,” Carlson said.

However, politicians and responsible owners agree, the hemp industry should be regulated. Certain stores, like some convenience stores around the Stateline, market unregulated products that are mixed with chemicals to children, tainting the reputation of the plant.

“You’ll see delta eight and delta nine products that are clearly being marketed to kids. Like Captain Crunch and Count Chocula, and it’s delta eight,” said State Representative Dave Vella.

That’s why business owners at places like The Canna-Cafe, Buckbee’s and Plift (a hemp-infused soda company), signed a pledge Tuesday to regulate the product. They hope other responsible owners follow suit, and they can continue to help the community.

“We’re responsible hemp business owners and it’s something good to talk about we want to attract more responsible hemp businesses,” Glenn McElfresh said, with Plift.

Carlson agrees, saying that he wants to protect his kids, and he’s sure other parents do as well.

“We’ve got kids between myself and my business partners at three different high schools across this town. I care about what happens with my kids, I care about what happens with their friends, and I want people in this town to know that there’s businesses that do care about other members in this community,” he said.

Rep. Vella says politicians in Springfield are in the process of drafting up a regulatory framework to make sure hemp is sold safely and sold responsibly. It has gained bipartisan support.

