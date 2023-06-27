Stateline businesses sign pledge to regulate the hemp industry

By Conor Hollingsworth
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - In May, Cannabis lobbyists in Springfield tried to sneak in language to a cannabis omnibus bill that would ban the sale of hemp products in Illinois by any business that isn’t a licensed dispensary. Their argument was that the hemp industry isn’t regulated in the state. However, it would have put a number of responsible owners in our area out of business.

“All of a sudden there’s a new law that no one has ever seen before that no one has ever talked about before, that no one has talked about in committee, and it completely destroys the hemp industry,” Erik Carlson said, co-owner of Buckbee Weed Company.

This tactic of banning non-licensed dispensaries from selling hemp products isn’t a new one.

“In Virginia, actually the hemp industry was destroyed by this exact sort of political move,” Carlson said.

However, politicians and responsible owners agree, the hemp industry should be regulated. Certain stores, like some convenience stores around the Stateline, market unregulated products that are mixed with chemicals to children, tainting the reputation of the plant.

“You’ll see delta eight and delta nine products that are clearly being marketed to kids. Like Captain Crunch and Count Chocula, and it’s delta eight,” said State Representative Dave Vella.

That’s why business owners at places like The Canna-Cafe, Buckbee’s and Plift (a hemp-infused soda company), signed a pledge Tuesday to regulate the product. They hope other responsible owners follow suit, and they can continue to help the community.

“We’re responsible hemp business owners and it’s something good to talk about we want to attract more responsible hemp businesses,” Glenn McElfresh said, with Plift.

Carlson agrees, saying that he wants to protect his kids, and he’s sure other parents do as well.

“We’ve got kids between myself and my business partners at three different high schools across this town. I care about what happens with my kids, I care about what happens with their friends, and I want people in this town to know that there’s businesses that do care about other members in this community,” he said.

Rep. Vella says politicians in Springfield are in the process of drafting up a regulatory framework to make sure hemp is sold safely and sold responsibly. It has gained bipartisan support.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police crime scene
19-year-old identified in Rockford Sunnyside Avenue shooting
Police rope off the scene Friday after a stabbing on Rockford's south side.
Man identified after 19th Avenue stabbing in Rockford
One woman is left with a damaged house and car
Heavy storm causes power outage, damage in Orangeville
Relatives say Cathy Weed, who had a severe allergy to fire ants, died after she stepped on an...
Mom dies after stepping on fire ant hill, family says
One Table: An Open Air Dining Experience is from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 26 at...
Dine al fresco at this dazzling Rockford event

Latest News

Photo of Rockford day sign
How to get involved in Rockford Day and make a difference in the 815
Photo of the hazy skies from Canadian wildfires.
How you can stay safe: Unhealthy levels spark air quality alert
Charles Street Shoe Repair has been operating on Rockford's near-east side since the early 1960s.
Charles Street Shoe Repair announces new location
Photo of the hazy skies in Rockford.
Air quality causes issues for sensitive groups