Protests and counter protests over drag queen Q+A event in Rockton

ROCKTON, Ill. (WIFR) - A gathering of many residents of Rockton and surrounding towns deliver their message about if they think a drag queen Q+A event should take place at a local library.

A sign of the times reflected on the signs of protesters. Hundreds attend the rally protesting if it should take place at Rocktons Talcott Free Library on July 14.

23 News gets the reaction from both sides and if the board decides to let the show go on.

Protesters and counter protesters were passionate outside of the Rockton community center. The argument is about a Q+A event with a local drag queen, Krystal Ball, scheduled for July 14.

At the event, Krystal Ball will show off his costumes and make-up, as well as answering questions about the art of drag.

Jessica Green and Kelly Kulak are in support of the event. When online threats were made to remove the event, they created a facebook page, “Show Support for the Talcott Library Pride Event.” They also organized a rally near the Rockton Pool, where counter protesters gathered to march to the community center.

“I just feel that every human should be celebrated, despite who they are and it’s not necessarily that I’m in extreme support of drag queens, I’m in extreme support of anyone who is outside of the norm and needs people to stick up for them,” said Kelly Kulak, the rally’s co-coordinator.

On the other hand, The Rockford Family Initiative organized their own rally, arguing that the library should bar children from attending.

“We believe that children should not be subjected to sexualized drag queen events in a publicly tax-payer funded venue, like a library,” said Kevin Rilott, the director of the Rockford Family Initiative, “We believe also that the drag queen makes a mockery of womanhood.”

One protester at the event was Stacey Salcido, a mom from the area. To her, the event was about showing support for the LGBTQ+ community and giving love to those in search of it.

“I don’t understand why everyone is against this,” said Salcido, “You know, drag is beautiful, everyone should be able to just live their life the way that they think they should live their life, whatever makes them happy.”

After a long vote, Talcott library trustees voted 4-to-2 in favor of keeping the drag Q+A.

State Senator Andrew Chesney released a statement after the vote, saying he’s extremely disappointed with the decision and believes it does not align with the traditional family values of the Rockton community.

