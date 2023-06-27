Poor air quality sparks Rockford Park District to cancel some activities

(WIFR)
By Meghan Schobinger
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Some Rockford Park District activities are canceled Tuesday due to air quality concerns.

The following Rockford Park District activities are impacted:

  • Time 2 Play playground programs to close at 3 p.m.  (Bloom, Harmon, Mandeville, Keye-Mallquist, Ridge, Wantz) Beattie will remain open and program indoors at KenRock.
  • All Rockford Park District pools to close at 3 p.m. (Sand Park, Alpine, and Harkins Aquatics Center)
  • Rockford F.I.R.E. Track and Field – shortened practice
  • NFL Flag Football – canceled
  • All-Stars Baseball – canceled

Golf courses, Music in the Park, softball at Mercyhealth Sportscore One, and Food Truck Tuesdays will go on as scheduled with on-site modifications if needed.

