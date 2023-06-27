Poor air quality sparks Rockford Park District to cancel some activities

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Some Rockford Park District activities are canceled Tuesday due to air quality concerns.

The following Rockford Park District activities are impacted:

Time 2 Play playground programs to close at 3 p.m. (Bloom, Harmon, Mandeville, Keye-Mallquist, Ridge, Wantz) Beattie will remain open and program indoors at KenRock.

All Rockford Park District pools to close at 3 p.m. (Sand Park, Alpine, and Harkins Aquatics Center)

Rockford F.I.R.E. Track and Field – shortened practice

NFL Flag Football – canceled

All-Stars Baseball – canceled

Golf courses, Music in the Park, softball at Mercyhealth Sportscore One, and Food Truck Tuesdays will go on as scheduled with on-site modifications if needed.

