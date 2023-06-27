Poor air quality sparks Rockford Park District to cancel some activities
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Some Rockford Park District activities are canceled Tuesday due to air quality concerns.
The following Rockford Park District activities are impacted:
- Time 2 Play playground programs to close at 3 p.m. (Bloom, Harmon, Mandeville, Keye-Mallquist, Ridge, Wantz) Beattie will remain open and program indoors at KenRock.
- All Rockford Park District pools to close at 3 p.m. (Sand Park, Alpine, and Harkins Aquatics Center)
- Rockford F.I.R.E. Track and Field – shortened practice
- NFL Flag Football – canceled
- All-Stars Baseball – canceled
Golf courses, Music in the Park, softball at Mercyhealth Sportscore One, and Food Truck Tuesdays will go on as scheduled with on-site modifications if needed.
