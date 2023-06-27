Police officer helps reunite homeless man with family nearly 350 miles away

A police officer in South Carolina helped reunite a homeless man with his family who lived in...
A police officer in South Carolina helped reunite a homeless man with his family who lived in another state.(Greenville Police Department)
By WHNS staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - A homeless man has been reunited with his family thanks to a police officer in South Carolina.

Lieutenant Conroy with the Greeneville Police Department has been working to connect with homeless individuals in the community and offer assistance.

According to the department, he was able to meet a man known as Mr. Bryant. The man had been homeless for two years but thanks to Conroy, he was able to find his family who were in Virginia.

Authorities said the man’s family was overjoyed he had been found and they made the trip to South Carolina to pick him up.

“It’s heartwarming to see the positive impact of such efforts,” the department shared. “Feel good story!”

Copyright 2023 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police crime scene
19-year-old identified in Rockford Sunnyside Avenue shooting
Police rope off the scene Friday after a stabbing on Rockford's south side.
Man identified after 19th Avenue stabbing in Rockford
One woman is left with a damaged house and car
Heavy storm causes power outage, damage in Orangeville
Relatives say Cathy Weed, who had a severe allergy to fire ants, died after she stepped on an...
Mom dies after stepping on fire ant hill, family says
One Table: An Open Air Dining Experience is from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 26 at...
Dine al fresco at this dazzling Rockford event

Latest News

Six hemp businesses from the Rockford region were involved in the pledge
Stateline businesses sign pledge to regulate the hemp industry
FILE - A sheet of uncut $100 bills is inspected during the printing process at the Bureau of...
More than $200 billion in COVID-19 aid may have been stolen, federal watchdog says
Photo of the hazy skies in Rockford.
Air quality causes issues for sensitive groups
An Amber Alert was issued Tuesday for a 5-year-old boy and an 11-year-old girl in Missouri.
Amber Alert issued for 2 children in Missouri
Six hemp businesses from the Rockford region were involved in the pledge
Local businesses sign pledge to regulate the hemp industry