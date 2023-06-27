Jeff Bailey approved to serve Rockford’s 13th ward seat

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Jeff Bailey was voted unanimously by the Rockford City Council Monday night to succeed the city’s 13th ward seat.

Bailey succeeds former Alderperson Linda McNeely, who died in April. McNeely served on the City Council for 26 years.

He will be sworn in the next City Council meeting on July 10.

McNamara appoints council member for Rockford’s 13th Ward seat (wifr.com)

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.