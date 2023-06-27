Janesville police investigate “deplorable living conditions,” suspect arrested

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) – Officers found “deplorable living conditions” at a Janesville home Sunday when they arrived to check on the welfare of children there.

Members of the Janesville Police Department went to the house, which is in the 2000 block of Hermitage Lane, around 8:30 p.m. that night as part of their investigation. When they got there, a man who was allegedly violating a restraining order was hiding in the bathroom, the Janesville Police Department report stated.

When an officer tried to take him into custody, a “violent struggle” broke out and the suspect assaulted the officer before taking off, the JPD statement continued. The officer was taken to the hospital to be treated.

Police caught up with the suspect, who was identified as Brandon Diaz, and he was arrested for allegedly violating the domestic abuse injunction along with counts of substantial battery, resisting arrest, battery to law enforcement, escape, and multiple allegations of bail jumping.

Brandon Diaz (Janesville Police Dept.)

In its statement, the police department noted the suspect had been arrested by its officers four other times in connection with domestic incidents in the past 18 months, including two instances in February of this year.

