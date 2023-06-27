How you can stay safe: Unhealthy levels spark air quality alert

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A heavy haze blankets the stateline Tuesday putting most of the area in the unhealthy category and teetering on the very unhealthy category for everyone, not just those with respiratory issues.

23 News talked with Dr. Eric Schauberger, an allergy immunologist with UW Health. He says this strong haze is from unburned particles carried into our region by a band of strong winds, also known as the jet stream.

Schauberger says those with heart or lung disease are affected, but advises that everyone reduce outside exposure and pay attention to any shortness of breath or wheezing.

“Each patient, unfortunately, is kind of gonna have their own experience out there and there are some people out there where if they know they are already prone to air quality, they should probably be decreasing their exposure,” said Schauberger, “We also, by the way, have pollen out there as well and so that’s another thing that people are being exposed to.”

He says it is very important that anyone with a heart or lung disease is in contact with their doctor to receive the needed medication to prevent any future issues―especially with the high pollen count this season.

According to Schauberger, daily inhaler use is crucial right now and if necessary, an ibuterol sulfate inhaler as well.

“Preparing for these things and having your medications. Following your asthma action plan is very important, so good adherence to your controllers will help decrease your symptoms of when these things do happen,” Schauberger explains.

If you want to wear a face mask, Schauberger says you can but it does not protect you from inhaling smoke. You still need to be cautious about how long you’re outside.

“If you’re feeling like you are more symptomatic then you definitely need to have a discussion with your doctor on whether there are things you should be seeing, whether you should be seeing an asthma specialist or pulmonary or allergist to help manage your respiratory issues.”

