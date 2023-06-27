How to get involved in Rockford Day and make a difference in the 815

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - On August 15, Rockford will be celebrating and showing its love for the 7th annual celebration of Rockford Day.

There are many ways leaders say the community can support Rockford during the festivities. The public can enjoy Food Truck Tuesday at the Nicholas Conservatory parking lot and entrepreneurs can give back by fundraising for a nonprofit, collecting donations or offering customers an incentive.

Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara says the best way to show your 8-1-5 pride is by shopping at local businesses, helping an underserved neighborhood, or wearing one of the iconic 8-1-5 shirts.

McNamara says residents should be proud that they’re from Rockford. “We have a lot of concerns and a lot of challenges, and we need to face those head-on.”

He says having pride in your city is important. “This is one day that we set aside not to forget about those challenges, but to come together as a city.”

If you can’t get out to downtown Rockford, organizers suggest getting out and enjoying local forest preserves and parks.

For more information on 815 Day, click here.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.