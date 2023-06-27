Harvard’s Motorola building purchased by U.S Medical Glove Company

HARVARD, Ill. (WIFR) - The City of Harvard welcomes a major company to the community with the hope it will bring more than 1,000 jobs to the region. The U.S Medical Glove Company will take over the former Motorola space on Route 14 that’s sat vacant for 20 years.

“It’s amazing to see the life come back into that building and the potential,” Lou Leone said, City Administrator for Harvard.

Harvard leaders believe the U.S Medical Glove Company will bring more jobs, more residents and more customers to the city.

“One of the things we’re looking at and have been working on even prior to this good news about the Motorola building about increasing our housing stock,” Leone said.

With the expectation of around 1,200 jobs opening up, Leone says the area could see a population boom.

“We’re actually looking forward to that many people getting jobs and moving into the community, and we hope to actually get much larger,” Leone said.

“The more the merrier, I think that’s great,” Crystal Musgrove said, Harvard’s Chamber of Commerce executive director. “More people to shop, more people to enjoy our town as much as we do.”

Musgrove says the company also plans to be more involved in the community.

“Anything we can do to help the growth of our community, businesses, as well as employment, it’s something to look forward to,” Musgrove said.

To accommodate increased traffic, Leone says the city will try to increase Route 14 from two lanes to four.

“Which would help not just the Motorola tenants but all the other business along 14,” Leone said.

