Charles Street Shoe Repair announces new location

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A longtime Rockford shoe-repair shop will soon call Loves Park home.

Charles Street Shoe Repair has repaired more than 1 million shoes and served thousands of customers since owner Jeff Antinucci’s grandfather started the business in 1961.

When Antinucci learned his building at 2233 Charles St. was sold to the city of Rockford and would be torn down as part of a flood-mitigation plan, he spent the next several months weighing his options, including the one to close for good.

After seeing several spaces but unable to land a sensible lease in the Charles Street area, Antinucci and his mother, Cathy, decided on a building at 530 Windsor Road.

“It was really important to us and the legacy of my grandfather and my dad to try as hard as we can to keep this open,” Antinucci said. “Bright skies are ahead.”

The city of Rockford is paying Charles Street’s relocation costs and assisting the business with the first year’s rent.

Antinucci plans to be open at the new location in August.

Charles Street Shoe Repair is the last remaining cobbler shop in Rockford.

