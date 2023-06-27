Cash App glitch is charging some customers double

Cash App said it is notifying customers who were impacted and refunding any duplicate charges...
Cash App said it is notifying customers who were impacted and refunding any duplicate charges that resulted from this issue.(Cash App)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – A Cash App glitch is causing some customers to be charged double the amount of their transaction, the company said Tuesday morning.

Cash App is aware of the technical issue and is working to fix it, according to its website.

The issue is with Cash Cards. Customers are seeing duplicate transactions, which is making some customers see a negative account balance on their account.

Cash App said it is notifying customers who were impacted and refunding any duplicate charges that resulted from this issue.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police crime scene
19-year-old identified in Rockford Sunnyside Avenue shooting
Police rope off the scene Friday after a stabbing on Rockford's south side.
Man identified after 19th Avenue stabbing in Rockford
One woman is left with a damaged house and car
Heavy storm causes power outage, damage in Orangeville
One Table: An Open Air Dining Experience is from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 26 at...
Dine al fresco at this dazzling Rockford event
Rockford police tweeted about the crash just before 5 p.m. Thursday.
Man identified after deadly motorcycle crash in Rockford

Latest News

Bailey approved to replace deceased Alderwoman Linda McNeely
Jeff Bailey approved to serve Rockford’s 13th ward seat
The attack happened in a city park, police said.
‘Unprovoked’ man stabs dog to death in park, police say
Proposed rules in New York City would target coal-and-wood fired ovens at pizzerias, pushing...
Proposed NYC environmental regulations targets coal, wood-fired pizza ovens
An investigator walks out of a home along Broadway Street, Sunday, June 25, 2023, in Newton,...
Killing of 3 relatives, including couple marking 50th wedding anniversary, rattles Boston suburb
FILE - Former President Donald Trump's valet Walt Nauta, center, visits Versailles restaurant...
Court date postponed for Trump valet Walt Nauta in classified documents case