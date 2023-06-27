Beloit announces activity closures due to air quality

Anyone interested in becoming a lifeguard at the pool can apply online at...
Anyone interested in becoming a lifeguard at the pool can apply online at https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/beloitwi.(City of Beloit)
By Meghan Schobinger
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 12:52 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - Outdoor activities in Beloit are canceled or rescheduled this week after an air quality advisory prompts health concerns.

Hazy conditions due to smoke originating from Canadian wildfires are being considered “unhealthy” and could reach the “very unhealthy category.” According to the National Weather Service, the population most at-risk includes people with heart and lung disease, older adults and children.

The following outdoor events are canceled or are being relocated:

  • Krueger Pool: closed Tuesday and Wednesday
  • Beloit Tide Swim Team at Krueger Pool: canceled Wednesday and Thursday mornings
  • Vernon Park Playground Program: canceled Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons
  • Wacky Wednesday at Leeson Park
  • The Parks, Recreation and Conservation Advisory Commission’s public meeting at Vernon Park at 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 28, is being moved to Grinnell Hall Senior Center, 631 Bluff St., Beloit.

A spokesperson from the city of Beloit says all activities are anticipated to continue as scheduled on Thursday, June 29.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police crime scene
19-year-old identified in Rockford Sunnyside Avenue shooting
Police rope off the scene Friday after a stabbing on Rockford's south side.
Man identified after 19th Avenue stabbing in Rockford
One woman is left with a damaged house and car
Heavy storm causes power outage, damage in Orangeville
Relatives say Cathy Weed, who had a severe allergy to fire ants, died after she stepped on an...
Mom dies after stepping on fire ant hill, family says
One Table: An Open Air Dining Experience is from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 26 at...
Dine al fresco at this dazzling Rockford event

Latest News

Bailey approved to replace deceased Alderwoman Linda McNeely
Jeff Bailey approved to serve Rockford’s 13th ward
Leaders are excited to see their economy boom as more jobs become available.
Harvard’s Motorola building purchased by U.S Medical Glove Company
Leaders are excited to see their economy boom as more jobs become available.
Harvard’s Motorola building purchased by U.S Medical Glove Company
A gathering of many residents of Rockton and surrounding towns deliver their message about if...
Protestors gather over drag queen event in Rockton