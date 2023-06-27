Beloit announces activity closures due to air quality

BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - Outdoor activities in Beloit are canceled or rescheduled this week after an air quality advisory prompts health concerns.

Hazy conditions due to smoke originating from Canadian wildfires are being considered “unhealthy” and could reach the “very unhealthy category.” According to the National Weather Service, the population most at-risk includes people with heart and lung disease, older adults and children.

The following outdoor events are canceled or are being relocated:

Krueger Pool: closed Tuesday and Wednesday

Beloit Tide Swim Team at Krueger Pool: canceled Wednesday and Thursday mornings

Vernon Park Playground Program: canceled Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons

Wacky Wednesday at Leeson Park

The Parks, Recreation and Conservation Advisory Commission’s public meeting at Vernon Park at 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 28, is being moved to Grinnell Hall Senior Center, 631 Bluff St., Beloit.

A spokesperson from the city of Beloit says all activities are anticipated to continue as scheduled on Thursday, June 29.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.