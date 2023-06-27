Air quality to remain an issue Tuesday as smoke persists

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Clouds and a northerly breeze worked in concert to bring much cooler temperatures to the region Monday, but what garnered most of our attention was the rapidly thickening smoke that made its way into Stateline airspace Monday afternoon.

So thick was the smoke that visibility was reduced to as few as four miles late in the afternoon an into the early evening.

Smoke Monday is as thick as it's ever been this year in the Stateline. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

As one would expect, the smoke has had a significant impact on our air quality. According to the U.S. Air Quality Index, our air has been considered to be unhealthy for the vast majority of the Stateline. It’s encouraged that anyone participating in outdoor activities ensure they keep them light and brief.

Air quality over most of the Stateline has become downright unhealthy Monday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Unfortunately, air quality may remain a concern well into Tuesday, thanks to a jet stream aligned in such a manner that it transports smoke from Canadian wildfires in our direction. What’s more, surface winds are to continue to come out of the north as well, meaning much of the smoke is likely to be close to ground level as well.

Tuesday may very well be another very smoky day. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

On a positive note, sunshine is at least likely to be back Tuesday, though it’ll certainly be filtered quite a bit by the expected smoke. Still, temperatures are to reach the lower 80s, while humidity levels are to remain comfortable thanks to the aforementioned northerly breezes.

Sunshine will be out from start to finish Tuesday, though smoke will certainly filter a good bit of it. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Wednesday may feature a bit more cloudiness than Tuesday, though a good deal of sunshine is still likely. While a shower or storm can’t be entirely ruled out later in the day, the expectation is that most, if not all of us are to stay dry, with temperatures reaching the middle 80s.

A few more clouds are likely on Wednesday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Wednesday night into early Thursday morning, the plot thickens somewhat. A warm front will be lifting northward at that time, which could spark a few showers and thunderstorms in and around the Stateline.

As a warm front lifts northward through the area Wednesday night into Thursday morning, showers and a few storms are possible. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Once that front lifts far enough north, showers and storms will become a thing of the past, and quieter times should persist for much of Thursday.

Despite early rain chances Thursday, a good deal of sunshine is also likely. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

But the big story will become the rapid rise in heat and humidity from that point forward. Temperatures are to consistently reach the upper 80s to lower 90s beginning Thursday, and dew points are to approach 70°, quite a rare feat in what’s been an abnormally comfortable summer thus far.

Humidity won't be an issue the next day or two, but that will change in a big way later in the week. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Not coincidentally, its during this timeframe that thunderstorm chances increase considerable. While no all day washouts are in the cards. A few hours of showers and thunderstorms are a distinct possibility on a daily basis through at least Saturday.

As humidity ramps up, so too do rain chances. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

