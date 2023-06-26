Work underway on $200M Rockford fiber internet network

Plan will close the city’s “digital divide.”
By Jim Hagerty
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - City officials, on Monday announced the official construction launch of the Rockford FiberCity project.

The work will lay 1,300 miles of fiber optic cable to bring fast, affordable internet access to every residential and business address in Rockford.

The privately funded, $200 million project will offer speeds of up to 10 gbps, which is among the fastest in the United States.

The project comes after city leaders learned during he pandemic that a significant percentage of the city is part of the digital divide, meaning they were at a disadvantage when it came to remote learning and other vital services that require high-speed internet access.

Rockford FiberCity will be an Open Access network, allowing fiber infrastructure to be shared by multiple service providers.

Powered by fiber company SiFi Networks, the project is being constructed at no cost or risk to Rockford taxpayers.

