William Shatner to hold live Q&A at Rockford’s Coronado

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Don’t miss your chance to see a Hollywood legend in this thrill-of-a-lifetime evening!

Set phasers to stun and beam yourself to the Coronado Performing Arts Center at 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, October 15, for an unforgettable night with the original “Captain James T. Kirk,” award-winning actor William Shatner, live on stage!

Ticket pre-sale opens at 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 28, and tickets open to the public at 10 a.m. Friday, June 30 through Ticketmaster.com, by calling 815-968-5222, or in person at the Coronado Performing Arts Center box office. A limited number of VIP tickets will be available which include premium seating and a photo opportunity with Mr. Shatner.

Following a screening of the classic film “Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan,” Shatner will take to the stage to share fascinating and humorous behind-the-scenes stories from his decades-long career in Hollywood (and outer space.) Fans will have the opportunity to participate in an audience-led Question and Answer session during the show.

For more information, please visit coronadopac.org/events/william-shatner.

