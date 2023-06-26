William Shatner to hold live Q&A at Rockford’s Coronado

Don’t miss your chance to see a Hollywood legend in this thrill-of-a-lifetime evening.
Don’t miss your chance to see a Hollywood legend in this thrill-of-a-lifetime evening.(Coronado PAC)
By Meghan Schobinger
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Don’t miss your chance to see a Hollywood legend in this thrill-of-a-lifetime evening!

Set phasers to stun and beam yourself to the Coronado Performing Arts Center at 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, October 15, for an unforgettable night with the original “Captain James T. Kirk,” award-winning actor William Shatner, live on stage!

Ticket pre-sale opens at 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 28, and tickets open to the public at 10 a.m. Friday, June 30 through Ticketmaster.com, by calling 815-968-5222, or in person at the Coronado Performing Arts Center box office. A limited number of VIP tickets will be available which include premium seating and a photo opportunity with Mr. Shatner.

Following a screening of the classic film “Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan,” Shatner will take to the stage to share fascinating and humorous behind-the-scenes stories from his decades-long career in Hollywood (and outer space.) Fans will have the opportunity to participate in an audience-led Question and Answer session during the show.

For more information, please visit coronadopac.org/events/william-shatner.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police crime scene
19-year-old identified in Rockford Sunnyside Avenue shooting
Rockford police tweeted about the crash just before 5 p.m. Thursday.
Man identified after deadly motorcycle crash in Rockford
Miguel Holland, 49, was allegedly behind the wheel of a Rockford fire truck on March 6 when it...
Rockford firefighter charged with reckless homicide, DUI in deadly crash
One woman is left with a damaged house and car
Heavy storm causes power outage, damage in Orangeville
Local families put on their dancing shoes Saturday evening in Rockford, but instead of fancy...
Rockford sneaker ball to unite the community through dance

Latest News

One Table: An Open Air Dining Experience is from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 26 at...
Dine al fresco at this dazzling Rockford event
Celebrate Juneteenth with these stateline events
Celebrate Juneteenth with these stateline events
The event from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday, June 9 is open to local first responders and...
Urban Air Adventure Park free on Friday for first responders, educators
Music
RSO to raise funds for music education with Midsummer’s Night Trivia