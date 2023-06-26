White Florida woman charged with manslaughter in shooting of Black neighbor

Susan Lorincz was arrested earlier this month following the fatal shooting of Ajike Owens in...
Susan Lorincz was arrested earlier this month following the fatal shooting of Ajike Owens in Ocala, Florida.(MARION COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - A white woman accused of firing through her door and fatally shooting a Black mother in front of her 9-year-old son in central Florida was charged Monday with manslaughter and assault.

Susan Lorincz was arrested earlier this month following the fatal shooting of Ajike Owens in Ocala, Florida. She was formally charged with one count of manslaughter with a firearm and one count of assault.

State Attorney William Gladson said his office contemplated filing a second-degree murder charge but prosecutors concluded there was insufficient evidence that Lorincz had “hatred, spite, ill will or evil intent” toward Owens.

“As deplorable as the defendant’s actions were in this case, there is insufficient evidence to prove this specific and required element of second-degree murder,” Gladson said in a statement.

Amanda Sizemore, Lorincz’s attorney from the public defender’s office, said she had no comment at this time. An email seeking comment was sent to attorney Ben Crump, who is representing Owens’ family.

Owens was killed June 2 in Ocala, about 83 miles (133 kilometers) north of Orlando.

After the shooting, Lorincz told investigators she had problems for two years with being disrespected by children in the neighborhood — including Owens’ children, who are ages 12, 9, 7 and 3.

According to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Lorincz said she had a headache the day of the shooting and that children were running and yelling outside her apartment. That night, while a few children were playing basketball, Lorincz threw a pair of roller skates at them, hitting one on the feet.

Owens then came over and knocked on her door. Lorincz told investigators that Owens threatened to kill her and banged on the door so hard she feared Owens would break it down.

Lorincz fired a single round from her .380-caliber handgun, the sheriff’s report says, which went through the closed door and fatally struck Owens.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that killed a woman on Friday.
Murder investigation underway after 19-year-old shot in Rockford
Rockford police tweeted about the crash just before 5 p.m. Thursday.
Man identified after deadly motorcycle crash in Rockford
Miguel Holland, 49, was allegedly behind the wheel of a Rockford fire truck on March 6 when it...
Rockford firefighter charged with reckless homicide, DUI in deadly crash
One woman is left with a damaged house and car
Heavy storm causes power outage, damage in Orangeville
Local families put on their dancing shoes Saturday evening in Rockford, but instead of fancy...
Rockford sneaker ball to unite the community through dance

Latest News

A video shared by Emerald Downs shows around 25 grandparents coming out of the horse gates in...
Racetrack hosts first ‘Grandparents Race’ with hilarious results
A North Carolina man celebrated his 100th birthday in the sky.
‘Best feeling of freedom’: 100-year-old pilot celebrates milestone birthday in the air
New Citizens wave flags as they are sworn in
More than 300 immigrants sworn in as citizens at Coronado
FILE - Jesse Watters appears on Fox News "The Five" in New York on Oct. 10, 2019. Watters will...
Fox News unveils primetime lineup with Jesse Watters in Tucker Carlson’s former time slot