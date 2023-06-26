Stateline business share everything they offer at Stateline Business Expo

ROCKTON, Ill. (WIFR) - Stateline businesses come together Sunday to share with the community every way they can help serve their clients. Businesses ranged from home repair to family fun centers.

There was a little of everything offered at the Stateline Chamber’s Business Expo at Hononegah High School Fieldhouse. It was not only a chance to learn about businesses but there were also games, a food truck and one lucky attendee won $1,000.

“A lot of times people don’t know what businesses are in the community so it’s a great way to bring people together and show what we offer,” said Michael Fasano, Mutually Focused financial advisor.

“We’re out here looking to connect with the public, looking for volunteers, looking for public support but most importantly, looking for people that are in need,” said Erin Rabon, Circle of Change executive director.

Stateline Bounce House Rentals owner Mike Peyton walked around with his daughter visiting the various tables.

“Shaking hands, getting some goodies out of the goody bags,” Peyton said. “She’s been able to kind of see what other companies are doing and whatnot, how businesses operate.”

He says because of the baseball and basketball blow-ups he brought, there was something for the entire family to enjoy.

“This area kind of gives them something fun to do while their mom and dad are walking around and maybe meeting a roofing company or a realtor,” Peyton said.

Alejandra Zepeda is the general manager of ICYRO, a business opening in Rockford in September. She says business expos are important because it helps businesses stay in the area.

“We’re going to have it in our home, so I think that’s really important that everyone can see like hey you guys we can keep the business here in Rockford and it’s, you know, going to help the community completely,” she said.

The expo was a successful trip for the Gould family of Roscoe.

“We were looking to do some remodeling, so we thought we’d stop in and see what vendors were here and talk to them,” Scott Gould said.

Stateline Chamber leaders say this business expo is normally held in spring, but scheduling conflicts pushed it back.

The Stateline Chamber’s next event is a Golf Play Day Sept. 14 at Atwood Homestead Golf Course in Rockford.

