New workweek to begin on somewhat cooler, unsettled note

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Air conditioners got a much needed break Sunday after being put to the test for a fairly lengthy spell of heat and, to an extent, humidity.

Ever since the passage of a cold front Sunday morning, temperatures have been in a steady state of decline. What’s more, the area was on the receiving end of some extremely beneficial rainfall.

More could be on the way Monday as an upper level low pressure system slowly drifts eastward. The day is to get off to a quiet, albeit cloudy start, but anytime after the noon hour could see a few showers sprout up. Coverage on these showers, much like those that roamed the Stateline Sunday afternoon and evening, will be quite scattered, meaning not everyone’s to see rain. However, any of these showers would have the capability of producing brief downpours. Temperatures will top out in the upper 70s to near 80°.

Once the sun goes down, showers will abruptly come to an end, and skies are to clear quickly thereafter.

Clouds are to be abundant on Monday, with a shower possible on a hit or miss basis, especially in the afternoon. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Skies should clear rather quickly Monday evening. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Another issue of note Monday is likely to be wildfire smoke, set to return after a brief, but welcomed hiatus. The same upper level low responsible for Monday’s scattered showers is also to transport another plume of smoke in our direction, especially in the afternoon. Air quality, currently in the “good” category, may diminish some for a time Monday and Monday night.

We've finally seen meaningful relief in the air quality department. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

The same upper level low pressure system that may bring rain our way Monday could also bring another plume of wildfire smoke. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Tuesday promises to be a spectacular one, easily the pick day of the week. Wall-to-wall sunshine is in the cards to go along with seasonable high temperatures near 83°.

Bright sunshine will be on display Tuesday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Sunshine will do battle with a few more clouds Wednesday as southerly winds allow for a bit more moisture to stream our way. Still, we expect Wednesday to be a pleasant one with mid-80s for highs to go along with tolerable humidity.

Sunshine will be present Wednesday along with partial cloudiness. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Wednesday night into Thursday is when more significant changes are set into motion. A warm front will advance northward through our area at that time, bringing some of the muggiest air of the season in our direction for a multi day visit. Dew points, which have reached oppressive 70° territory just a few times in 2023, may very well reach that benchmark Thursday and Friday, and perhaps even Saturday as well.

We'll see things turn more comfortable for a few days, but humidity makes quite the return later in the week. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Not coincidentally, the warmer, more humid airmass expected to be in place will favor storm chances on a daily basis, beginning Wednesday night and lasting through at least the early stages of the weekend.

As humidity picks up from Wednesday night on, rain chances will rise rather considerably. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

That’s great news, considering our ongoing drought situation. While Saturday night’s rains and those that doused parts of the Stateline Sunday were great, there’s still a long way to go before our drought’s considered to be over. It’s taken several weeks, if not months to get to this point, and it’s likely going to take several weeks, if not months to fully rectify the drought situation here.

