More than 300 immigrants sworn in as citizens at Coronado

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The United States can add more than 300 immigrants to the list of Americans, after a citizenship ceremony at the Coronado Performing Arts Center on Monday. The event was hosted by the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois, and included prominent guests like U.S. Congressman, Darin LaHood.

U.S. District Judge Iain Johnston described the event as the greatest thing he gets to do at his job, remembering the journey his grandparents took from Europe.

“They worked very hard in very difficult jobs with the hope that their future generations could become successful and happy,” Johnston said.

The journey Johnstons’ family took isn’t a unique one. The U.S. is a country where a majority come from an immigrant background.

“Our country is made up of unique and diverse folks from all around the world. I talked about my own story, my grandparents came here from Lebanon, they immigrated here from the United Sates to live the American dream,” LaHood said.

The citizenship process is tricky. From the perspective of a first generation immigrant like myself, the process includes background checks, going back to get permission from your country of origin, and taking a constitutional test. Serbian immigrant, Irena Jahovic, says if you want to become a citizen, don’t wait.

“This is very important thing in your life, especially when you live and work in United States,” she told 23 News.

Now Jahovic can do what everyone who moved here before her could do, build a life for herself and her family for years to come.

“Tomorrow is my birthday, and everything comes in very close to my birthday like the Fourth of July. Im so happy,” Jahovic said.

There were at least four applicants in this batch from the Ukraine. Judge Johnston says they were welcomed with open arms, and thinks that hospitality is the least we can do in times of war.

