Heavy storm causes power outage, damage in Orangeville

ORANGEVILLE, Ill. (WIFR) - At least 35 outages were reported in the stateline after Saturday’s storms but that wasn’t the case last night and this morning as the powerful storms caused a lot of powerless homes throughout the area.

Many in the Orangeville neighborhood lost their power until early Sunday afternoon. One woman had a big trunk from a tree do damage not only to her home but also to her car.

It was a scary night for Rowen, Marcus and Victor whose grandma lives across the street from the home and car most damaged.

“I felt pretty scared because of the lighting and how much rain and how hard it was going down,” Marcus Holtke said.

“During those storms with like thunder, once we had to go into our basement once it was a really bad storm I was just like shivering I was so scared,” Victor Holtke said.

“I’m just really glad no one else had like this happen to their house,” Rowen Dahlre said.

