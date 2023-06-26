Freeport wrestler Cadence Diduch cruises to gold medal at U17 Pan-American Championships

MEXICO CITY (WIFR) - Last week was nothing short of dominance for Freeport’s Cadence Diduch and Team USA’s U17 Women’s Wrestling team at the 2023 Pan-American games in Mexico City. Diduch locked down a gold medal for Team USA after an 11-0 tech fall against Ecuador’s Leiddy Acuna Penaranda.

Team USA’s ten wrestlers took home nine gold medals and one bronze medal at the event to take home the team title as well.

The gold medal for Diduch comes after taking home national titles in Fargo, North Dakota in 2021 and 2022. The Pretzel will also look for a third-straight state title in 2024.

