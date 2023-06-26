Freeport wrestler Cadence Diduch cruises to gold medal at U17 Pan-American Championships

Diduch was one of nine gold medalists for Team USA at this year’s competition
IHSA hosted its first girls wrestling sectionals this weekend. Freeport's Cadence Diduch...
IHSA hosted its first girls wrestling sectionals this weekend. Freeport's Cadence Diduch advanced to state winning her bracket in Naperville.(NCTV17)
By Michael Tilka
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEXICO CITY (WIFR) - Last week was nothing short of dominance for Freeport’s Cadence Diduch and Team USA’s U17 Women’s Wrestling team at the 2023 Pan-American games in Mexico City. Diduch locked down a gold medal for Team USA after an 11-0 tech fall against Ecuador’s Leiddy Acuna Penaranda.

Team USA’s ten wrestlers took home nine gold medals and one bronze medal at the event to take home the team title as well.

The gold medal for Diduch comes after taking home national titles in Fargo, North Dakota in 2021 and 2022. The Pretzel will also look for a third-straight state title in 2024.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that killed a woman on Friday.
Murder investigation underway after 19-year-old shot in Rockford
Rockford police tweeted about the crash just before 5 p.m. Thursday.
Man identified after deadly motorcycle crash in Rockford
Miguel Holland, 49, was allegedly behind the wheel of a Rockford fire truck on March 6 when it...
Rockford firefighter charged with reckless homicide, DUI in deadly crash
One woman is left with a damaged house and car
Heavy storm causes power outage, damage in Orangeville
Local families put on their dancing shoes Saturday evening in Rockford, but instead of fancy...
Rockford sneaker ball to unite the community through dance

Latest News

Fred VanVleet hosted 4th annual summer camp at Auburn High School
Fred VanVleet hosts 4th annual summer camp at Auburn High School
Fred VanVleet kicks off big weekend with block party
Fred VanVleet kicks off big weekend with block party
Pecatonica boys basketball looks to use jam-packed June as foundation for big season
Pecatonica boys basketball looks to use jam-packed June as foundation for big season
RVC Men’s Basketball Coach Tyler Bredehoft takes new job at Avila University
RVC Men’s Basketball Coach Tyler Bredehoeft takes new job at Avila University