Fred VanVleet hosted 4th annual summer camp at Auburn High School

NBA Champion Fred VanVleet came home to Rockford for basketball camp
By Gia Lanci
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 10:37 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - On the edge of free agency after declining his $22.8 million player option to the Toronto Raptors, Fred VanVleet still made time to give back to his community. He hosted hundreds of youth basketball players for his 4th annual two-day camp for boys and girls in grades 5th through 12th. They participated in drills and activities but most importantly got a chance to meet the NBA All-Star.

VanVleet brought along New Orleans Pelicans Guard, Jose Alvarado. Alvarado is compared to VanVleet often since they were both undrafted, smaller guards. Alvarado said, “What I see what he [VanVleet] does for his community motivates me”.

Free agency negotiation period starts June 30th.

Fred VanVleet kicks off big weekend with block party
Pecatonica boys basketball looks to use jam-packed June as foundation for big season
RVC Men’s Basketball Coach Tyler Bredehoft takes new job at Avila University
Pecatonica, Lutheran fight to the finish, Guilford flies past Rochelle at East Summer League
