Fred VanVleet hosted 4th annual summer camp at Auburn High School

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - On the edge of free agency after declining his $22.8 million player option to the Toronto Raptors, Fred VanVleet still made time to give back to his community. He hosted hundreds of youth basketball players for his 4th annual two-day camp for boys and girls in grades 5th through 12th. They participated in drills and activities but most importantly got a chance to meet the NBA All-Star.

VanVleet brought along New Orleans Pelicans Guard, Jose Alvarado. Alvarado is compared to VanVleet often since they were both undrafted, smaller guards. Alvarado said, “What I see what he [VanVleet] does for his community motivates me”.

Free agency negotiation period starts June 30th.

