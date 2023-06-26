Dixon’s Darius Harrington wins gold at U16 United World Games

KLAGENFURT, Austria (WIFR) - After a once-in-a-lifetime trip, Dixon’s Darius Harrington is coming home with quite the souvenir. Harrington and PhD Hoops USA won the gold medal in U16 boys basketball over the weekend at the 2023 world games.

The Dixon Duke and PhD Hoops took home the title beating out their fellow Americans, MVP International Athletics, in a tight gold medal match 46-45.

The U16 boys basketball field consisted of seven American teams, two Welsh teams, and teams from Croatia, India, Italy, Czechia, Austria, Slovenia, and Turkey.

