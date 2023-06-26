Dine al fresco at this dazzling Rockford event

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Say farewell to summer and set the mood for a fall with this open-air, multi-course dining experience in downtown Rockford.

Join Abreo chef Paul Sletten and the YWCA Northwestern Illinois for “One Table: An Open Air Dining Event.” From 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 26 the city of Rockford will close off the area of Water and Main streets for an evening of entertainment and culinary delights.

Tickets are available here, and include entertainment, a multi-course dinner, wine, a cocktail ticket, and dessert. Reserve a table for eight or become a sponsor of the event. Proceeds will benefit programs the YWCA Northwestern Illinois.

For more information, email funddevelopment@ywcanwil.org.

