ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Mostly cloudy skies today with highs in the middle 70′s. We could see a few passing showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Becoming partly cloudy tonight with low in the upper 50′s. Mostly sunny tomorrow with highs in the low 80′s. Upper 80′s by Thursday.

