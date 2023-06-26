Business owners hold ‘Umbrella of Excellence’ open house

Local businesses in downtown Rockford participate in a networking opportunity
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 6:51 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - About 6 businesses all located at 730 N. Church Street in Rockford took part in an open house Sunday, which included a scavenger hunt with gift bags from the local businesses.

Janene and Lynn Stephenson own both the Stephenson Business Center and Stephenson Courier Services. They’re goal for the ‘Umbrella of Excellence’ open house was to make sure people are aware of the unique networking opportunities in downtown Rockford.

“Sometime when you don’t spread the word and people don’t see you at places, they tend to not support you because they don’t know nothing about you,” Janene said. “So, I’m huge in the community as far as networking anyways. So, I said why don’t we start the umbrella of excellence that way we can invite other businesses in that’s here. You can take a tour. That way you’ll know us, and you’ll come back and support us.”

