Blackhawks deal IceHogs Regula, Ian Mitchell to Bruins

CHICAGO (WIFR) - With the NHL Draft roughly 48 hours away, the Chicago Blackhawks are making moves as they’re set to make 11 draft picks this week.

The Blackhawks have dealt Rockford standouts Alec Regula and Ian Mitchell to Boston in exchange for Nick Foligno and Taylor Hall.

Regula has been a regular in the stateline for the past three seasons playing in 108 games with 12 goals and 39 assists. Across that same timespan, Ian Mitchell played in 67 games for Rockford and nabbed 13 goals and 29 assists for the Hogs.

The Blackhawks are trading youth for experience as they send away two players under 25 in exchange for 35-year-old Foligno and 31-year-old Hall.

Folligno heads to Chicago with over 1,000 NHL games under his belt after putting up 10 goals and 16 assists in 60 games last year for Boston. Meanwhile, Hall has over 800 games in the books and racked up 16 goals and 20 assists last year. Even though the Bruins were on the receiving end on perhaps the biggest playoff upset in NHL history after setting a regular season record for points, Hall was a standout in their seven-game series against Florida with five goals and three assists.

The first round of the NHL Draft is set to go on Wednesday with rounds two through seven set to follow on Thursday.

Copyright 2023 WIFR. All rights reserved.