Rockford sneaker ball to unite the community through dance

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 10:54 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Local families put on their dancing shoes Saturday evening in Rockford, but instead of fancy dancing shoes they went with something a little more comfortable with a lot less heel, sneakers.

A non-profit called Teaching Youth the Wright Way, hosts it’s first sneaker ball. Kids and their parents who attended the event showed off their moves with their sneakers on. A speech was also given on behalf of the non-profit to spread a positive message to kids.

Lester Wright is the creator of the non-profit and says he formed this organization to bring the community together. He says it’s important to help children stay off the streets and place them into positive situations. Wright says he does this for the children.

“I hope it will have a positive impact and I hope I will see more of these going on with the community,” says Wright, “I love how we come together but I wish we cam come together and stop the violence. Right now we are working on it.”

