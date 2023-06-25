Natural Land Institute hosts family nature adventures

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 10:54 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Children and adults of all ages have the chance to learn about nature thanks to the Natural Land Institute with the help of grant money from area sponsors.

Event organizers say this is a chance for people to explore nature in a structured way. There were more than a dozen stations attendees can stop at and learn something unique and interesting about nature. That includes what critters live in the water and why it’s important that prairie plants have long roots.

Anyone who completed all 15 stations earns an award in an effort to get the community more into the environment and wildlife.

“It feels like a gift to the community. As they are learning about as they are learning about nature themed topics they get a better understanding of what they are learning,” said Kim Johnsen, the director of marketing and membership with the Natural Land Institute, “Hopefully they will fall in love with nature and want to protect it.”

