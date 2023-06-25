Local group cleans up graves belonging to veterans

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A local non-for-profit beautifies a local cemetery on Saturday morning, making sure specific gravestones look sparkly clean.

815 Stone Scrubbers take on a challenge this year to clean all 2,000 headstones belonging to Civil War Veterans in the Rockford area. They started on Saturday with 16 volunteers in Greenwood Cemetary in Rockford.

“We started off as a group of Civil War enthusiasts and we decided we wanted to locate all the Civil War veterans that came out of Rockford,” Janie Jenkin, 815 Stone Scrubbers organizer, said.

“(The veterans) are in the age bracket where their grandchildren, great grandchildren are too old to come out and do it themselves,” Cara Freund, 815 Stone Scrubber volunteer, said.

Haunted Rockford collaborated with 815 Stone Scrubbers to make this all possible. Saturday’s objective was to clean headstones, but the group ended up doing more than just that.

“We have been able to lift a couple stones that some fallen soldiers had fallen to the ground, they cracked off their bases, now they’re standing tall again,” Jenkin said.

Freund says the main reason for cleaning up graves is to say thank you to the veterans for risking their lives for us.

“This is just a group of a whole bunch of ordinary people doing a small thing on a Saturday morning once a month to help out and give thanks to the people who have made this world the one that we can enjoy,” Freund said.

Freund’s favorite part about volunteering at Greenwood Cemetary is being able to beautify the area her loved ones reside in while also honoring the legacy of the veterans.

“I know that I have made this world a little better place and little prettier for the people who walk through and enjoy it,” she said.

Greenwood Cemetary is only the first phase for 815 Stone Scrubbers. Once they’ve restored all Civil War Veterans’ graves there, they’ll move on to other cemeteries and focus on other veterans from different wars.

Their next cleaning is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 22 at the cemetery in Rockford.

